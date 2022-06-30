London
London Underground at night
Photograph: Alena Veasey / Shutterstock.com

Good news: the Northern line Night Tube is back this weekend

We’ve been waiting AGES

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
It’s been a long wait, much of it wondering if public transport would ever get better for London’s night owls. But it’s finally good news for south Londoners, north Londoners and any other Northern line users. No more being forced to pay extortionate Uber prices or brave the night bus after an evening out. The Northern line Night Tube is finally back this week. TfL said that services on the line would resume from Saturday as part of the plan to boost the capital’s night-time economy.

There has also been a doubling of the frequency of trains on the Northern line extension between Kennington and Battersea Power Station. The frequency has been increased from six to 12 trains per hour during peak times, and five to ten trains per hour at off-peak times (a welcome change for those of you who hate waiting more than five minutes for the tube, ie all of you). 

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: ‘This is another landmark moment in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic – and fantastic news for Londoners and visitors who want to enjoy the capital’s incredible nightlife, safe in the knowledge that they will be able to get the Northern line home. 

‘Night Tube services have now returned on the Central, Victoria and Jubilee lines, delivering not only a huge economic boost for our world-renowned night-time economy but making a huge difference to people who want to travel around our city at night.’

But unfortunately, it might not all be smooth sailing from here on in. Strike action is set to continue across Night Tube services until December when the union’s mandate for industrial action ends. However, TfL has said that it will cause ‘minimal disruption’. 

The city almost came to a standstill last week when strike action was held across London Underground, led by the RMT and Unite. But for now, relish the chance to get back to yours in (relative) comfort. 

