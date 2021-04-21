Trains, eh? They’re cool, right? Especially London’s ones. Woof! Who doesn’t love a little ride under the ground every now and then? I certainly do. The highly polluted wind in your hair, the sweaty backs of other commuters pushed up against your torso.

If you’ve found yourself monologuing like this throughout lockdown, you should be ashamed of yourself. Get a life! But you’ll also be excited to know that you can now get an extra-special fix of transport juice at the Transport Museum’s refreshed After Dark series.

Like ‘Hollyoaks After Dark’ or Ballie Balllerson, the Thursday evening events are basically a spicier version of just visiting the (mainly for children) museum but for adults’ eyes only, shhh.

You can expect all of your favourite classic museum late activities like interactive poetry sessions, quizzes, panel talks and drinking lukewarm wine from disposable cups. Plus, each session is themed around hot topics like London’s lost rivers and the history of the Thames Tunnel.

The museum says that all events will be socially distanced. They kick off from mid-May and will run every couple of weeks, from 6.30pm until 9pm. Tickets cost £10-£12 and you can book now. Interested? Here’s the line-up:

Let’s Celebrate, May 20

Seventy years ago, London Transport sent some of its red double-deckers on a tour of Europe to celebrate the Festival of Britain. This evening reflects on that vibey, vibey time.

Digging Deeper, June 10

A very big night finding out about the history of the Thames Tunnel.

Writing in London, June 17

A collective scrawling session, hosted by a journalist and taking place as you wander through the museum’s galleries.

Lost Rivers, July 8

Those cheeky Victorians buried a network of existing rivers in London’s underground sewers and tunnels. This session will dig up the sure-to-be-shocking truth about them.

Why not just pretend you’re at a museum late instead?

These art galleries are open already.