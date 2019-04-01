Google has made a London-themed version of Snake. Here’s how to play it

It’s April Fool’s Day, which means you’re probably spending the morning picking your way through the daft pranks littering the internet. And since you’re not getting any work done anyway, may we suggest you spend at least half an hour playing Google’s new version of the classic video game Snake which is themed around the world’s greatest cities (including London, of course)?

The goal is to drive your Routemaster bus around town picking up passengers, as well as London landmarks and the odd cup of tea, without bumping into your ever-extending rear end or the edges of the map (yes, leaving London in this scenario equals death). If you’ve got the Google Maps app on your phone, just open up the side menu and select ‘Play Snake’. It’ll be available for about a week. Or if you can get away with playing computer games on a bigger screen, just head to the Google Maps Snake site. According to Google, this version will be available for a while.

You can also play on a map based around other cities such as Sydney and San Francisco, or even the whole world. But none of their snakes look as fancy as our big red bus.

