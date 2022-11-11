Gordon Ramsay is charging £675 for New Year’s Eve dinner

The chef’s London flagship restaurant was previously named the third most expensive in the world

Dining at a Michelin-star restaurant never comes cheap, but the price of Gordan Ramsay’s special menu for New Year’s Eve is still a bit of a shocker.

Ramsay’s three-Michelin-starred flagship ‘Restaurant Gordon Ramsay’ on Chelsea’s Royal Hospital Road is offering a festive menu for NYE celebrations, featuring Orkney scallops, duck tea and roast veal sweetbreads. Sounds delish. But the food alone would set you back a whopping £400 per person, not including drinks. A wine pairing costs a mammoth £275 extra for diners. Other items on the New Year’s Eve menu include a dover sole cardinal served with potato, lobster and chive.

The restaurant was previously named the third-most-expensive eatery in the world.

Other restaurants owned by the potty-mouth TV chef are also offering New Year’s Eve spreads, with London restaurant Pétrus serving up a somewhat cheaper but still mind-blowingly expensive alternative at £300. Unlike Restaurant Gordan Ramsay, Pétrus is also open on Christmas Day, offering a festive feast at a slightly lower £275 per head. Clearly the cost-of-living crisis isn’t affecting everyone in London.

