Michelin star restaurants in London

The yearly unveiling of the Michelin Guide’s Great Britain and Ireland edition is always big news in the food nerd world. For very good reason, too – London’s one of the top-ranked cities in the world for fine dining. And it’s got plenty of stars to cement that status.

While Michelin’s expertise on expensive, upmarket restaurants is well-known, the Michelin Guide has also been criticised for its relevance to ordinary diners. Conspicuous by their absence are more affordable places to eat – you'll find many restaurants in five-star hotels in the list below.

The canny eater, it should be said, should consider aiming at the board’s Bib Gourmand list – a kind of ‘highly commended’ round-up that doesn’t require the formal fripperies of the starred system. Really, it’s where the most exciting stuff lies, and plenty of those places appear in our meticulously compiled list of the best restaurants in London. On a plus note, Michelin is one of the few publications to visit anonymously and pay for its meals, just as Time Out does (pats on the back for us).

However, if you’re feeling flush then read on to find all London restaurants with a Michelin star.

