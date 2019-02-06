Gordon Ramsay is opening a new London restaurant inspired by 1930s Tokyo

It’s been more than a decade since Gordon Ramsay last opened a new restaurant in the West End, but now the sweary celebrity chef has revealed plans for a new venue. The restaurant and lounge in Mayfair, which will be named Lucky Cat, is apparently inspired by the drinking dens of ’30s Tokyo and will take the place of Ramsay’s joint Maze, which closed last weekend.

Lucky Cat will open 21 years after the chef launched his flagship and first solo restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, which was followed by a string of openings in the UK and overseas. The ‘authentic Asian eating house’ is set to open in the summer. Until then, here’s our list of London’s best Japanese restaurants for all budgets from Mayfair to Mile End.

