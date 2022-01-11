Don’t get flustered next time you step off the Victoria line and read ‘Green Planet’

No time for a morning meditation? Don’t worry, do it on your commute, via Green Park.

Take a deep breath and absorb the mesmerising visuals of tropical plant life displayed on two screens at the station, as part of the promotional campaign for Sir David Attenborough’s latest offering ‘The Green Planet’ (first aired January 9).

BBC Creative has revamped Green Park tube station into a spellbinding experience that welcomes viewers into the secret world of plants, such as the leafy battle for space on the forest floor of Costa Rica.

The entire platform of the southbound Victoria Line is decked out with vibrant images of mysterious plants, from carnivorous underwater life forms to humanoid desert cacti.

And they haven’t stopped there. Green Park station has been temporarily renamed ‘Green Planet’ for the week.

In the opening episode of Attenborough’s ‘The Green Planet’, viewers meet a gigantic underground fungus that survives by enlisting an army of ants to feed it from nearby plants.

Stuart Gittings, Creative Lead, BBC Creative, says: ‘Our goal for “Welcome to Their World” was to showcase the series’ most otherworldly plant life in the most immersive way possible, so taking over a piece of London’s iconic Underground presented an unmissable opportunity to bring our audience into their world.’

But don’t hang around, Green Planet (the station) is only operating until Thursday January 13. Then it’ll be Green Park once again.

