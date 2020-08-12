Greenwich, according to one of its most beloved business owners

In our new series, we ask cool Londoners to tell us what’s good in their neighbourhood. This week: Ruby Amarteifio, who has been running vegan bakery stall Ruby’s of London at Greenwich Market for ten years. She picks out must-visit spots in Greenwich.

‘You have to see the view from the top of the hill, at the Royal Observatory, right by the meridian line. I’m biased but I think it’s the best park in London. Walk up to the top of the park and you’re in Blackheath, which has a collection of shops and cafés – including the most amazing rare bookshop, The Bookshop on the Heath – it’s very cute.’

‘This café is tucked away on Royal Hill, behind the hectic town centre – it does the best breakfasts in town.’

‘Greenwich has lots of big museums, like the Cutty Sark, but if you want something you definitely won’t find anywhere else, there’s a little fan museum tucked away just next to Greenwich Theatre, overlooking the park. You really feel like you’re in a little corner of olden times.’

The Fan Museum is currently closed, but you can visit its online exhibition.

‘My home is full of things I’ve bought here. There are so many different traders – not just food, but craft, vintage clothing, bags and homewares. There’s a great trader who makes vegan beauty products and hand creams – obviously, being a baker, I need those all the time. And I bought a really cool old Greenwich street sign for my wall, because that’s how much I love living here.’

‘Greenwich is the place to go for niche, beautifully finished, traditional products that you’re just not going to find anywhere else. Pickwick is an amazing shop which has been going since the ’70s and sells really beautiful old-fashioned prints.’

‘My favourite place to have a pint is definitely The Cutty Sark pub. Despite the name, it’s a little bit further off the beaten track, so it’s not full of tourists. It’s got great benches right out on the Thames, so you can sit with your legs hanging over the water looking at Canary Wharf. It’s so typically London – that mix of old cobbled streets and the new modern buildings of the city.’

‘Grab the boat from Westminster and you get these panoramic views of the Thames. What a lovely way to arrive in Greenwich: next to the Cutty Sark – and you can walk to the market in minutes.’

