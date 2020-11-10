Love Local: keep supporting the independent businesses that make London tick
In our ever-changing world, we need to keep buying from our unique shops, makers and food and drink outlets
Hello London,
Knives hand-forged in Kennington. Hot sauce brewed up in Peckham. Sparkling wine made in Bethnal Green (yes, really). Our city has an ever-expanding scene of unique independent craftspeople and makers churning out all kinds of amazing things. Things you should now consider purchasing. As jewellery designer Carole Mourier of Full Moon says, ‘London is a great place to be a maker: it’s so diverse, with inspiration everywhere: people, buildings, colours, shapes, textures, nature.’
When Lockdown 1 happened. London’s independent businesses were among the first to suffer: bars, restaurants, cafés, shops, salons and live venues. Some of them proved remarkably adaptable: bars bottling their cocktails and delivering them; restaurants turning their signature plates into DIY kits. At Time Out, we made a commitment early on to champion London’s local makers and independent businesses, big and small. Our Love Local campaign has become a global one, supporting the unique places we love in cities across the world. Here at home, we have helped the campaigns to save the Jazz Cafe, The Gun pub and Dalston Eastern Curve Garden. We got you to chip in to keep your favourite boozers going and tell us about the heroes round your way who were making life bearable.
Lockdown 2 will be different in lots of ways. Frostier, with more gravy and lots more adverts for nasty perfume. One thing is the same, though: our local businesses need your help to get them through this. So as we run up to… gulp… Christmas, we’ll be highlighting some of the London makers and shops who are genuinely doing something worthy of your cash. Okay, so you can’t go browsing in quaint Dickensian shops full of cheese right now, but luckily the internet has happened since the publication of ‘Our Mutual Friend’, so you can do it all at home.
‘It doesn’t matter how crazy or niche your idea is, London will welcome it,’ says Milena Mackowiak of Brixton florist Stems Wilder. ‘Independent makers are being tested this year. Shop small this Christmas.’
In that spirit, we’ll be highlighting independent shops and businesses. We also want to hear from you about your local makers and your crafty mates. Tell us about them at hello@timeout.com and we’ll tell other Londoners. It really makes a difference: ‘It is essential that people support local and independent businesses,’ says Mourier. ‘They are the core of creative enterprises.’
You can find all our content on the hub below. Look out for chefs giving guided tours, in-the-know local guides and information on initiatives like the Mayor of London’s Pay It Forward scheme and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to discover how you can support our campaign into the new year.
So have a glass of East End fizz, shuck an oyster with a razor-sharp SE11 carving knife (careful, now), splash on that hot sauce and reflect on the creative brilliance of the city you live in. Then get online and get spending.
Shop local!
Chris Waywell
Deputy Editor
Time Out London
Love Local: how you can support local businesses in London
The story of this Harlesden record shop shows why local businesses matter more than ever
The greengrocer that puts your local supermarket to shame. The bookshop with the owner who talks your ear off. The record shop where no request is too niche. London’s independent shops make the city what it is – and right now, they need support. Hawkeye Records in Harlesden (above) is a prime example of how shops support and sustain local communities. Harlesden and the surrounding areas were once a hub for Black music, with the mighty Trojan Records, Planetone recording studio and Jet Star Records located there. Now, Hawkeye and Starlight Records across the road are the only two record shops left. Local reggae artist Bobby Davis (pictured) is a regular at Hawkeye. He’s been a customer for decades and still pops in at least once a week. Davis was a member of The Sensations, a vocal harmony group that played with a host of reggae legends in the ’70s and ’80s. ‘Hawkeye [co-owner Roy Forbes Allen] played football with us and that’s how I got to know him and started going to the shop,’ he says. Gerry Anderson, the straight-talking other co-owner, who works behind the counter, is regarded as a reggae guru, using his connections to track down hard-to-find records for his loyal customers. ‘When it comes to reggae music, Gerry knows a lot. I can go to him and say: “Gerry, I need this particular single” and he will get it,’ says Davis. The shop was once a meeting place for the reggae community, with famous faces passing through. ‘People like [reggae producer] Bunny Lee would come in. E
Munya Chawawa’s guide to ditching your bad shopping habits this Black Pound Day
I’m a scrimper. Yep, I’m a cheapskate, a miser, a man with an arse so tight it deserves a cameo in the ‘WAP’ video. I’m the guy who walks into a top-tier establishment and asks the waiter for a 125ml serving of its finest tap water. However, over lockdown, I became a deranged spending machine. Susan from Halifax’s anti-fraud team has been in meltdown: how did Munya Chawawa transform from the Holy Father of Frugal to The Wolf of Reckless Spending? The culprit: the internet – an infinite sea of objects and accessories at one’s fingertips. Seriously: a transparent kettle that emits blue light during boiling? Yes, please. Novelty false teeth for a one-off Insta story? Absolutely – they’re a business asset. A foot scraper that looks suspiciously like an actual cheese grater? No-brainer – chicks dig smooth heels. Suddenly my bedroom looks like the promo pic for a new Channel 5 doc called ‘The Hoarder Next Door’. Photograph: Naomi Anderson-Subryan If you’re going to put pennies into someone’s pocket, put your spend where that makes a difference. It’s been a really tough year for small businesses – and I don’t want to see them go broke just because I cba to shop smarter. Slowly but surely, I’m making changes, so here are my tips on shopping smaller and supporting indies: 1. If there’s an item you want, check on Google whether there’s a place selling it locally. You may end up turning a two-day delivery into a two-minute walk, and your hard-earned cash goes straight to the seller. 2
Three Black-owned businesses you need to get to know
This week's magazine was a tribute to all the brilliant Black-owned businesses in London. With Black Pound Day coming up this weekend (Saturday November 7), here are three to spend your cash at. ‘Running a shop in the pandemic has been trying’ Photograph: Ricky Darko Gynelle Leon launched Prick London, a cactus shop in Dalston, as the houseplant trend kicked off in 2016 I chose to follow my passion, which just so happened to be in a very white, male industry. My presence alone shows that you can succeed in any industry you want and, being a visible Black female owner on the high street, inspire other Black people. I love plants, especially succulents. They are great for my wellbeing and they fill me with wonder. I am constantly learning and love passing that on. We are the first and only cacti and succulent boutique in London. All of our plants are low maintenance and long-living, which suits [our customers’] modern lifestyles and contemporary interiors. Running a business in a pandemic has been trying. I went from having all my systems in place – staffing and childcare – and then these all went out the window. At the same time, the business increased five-fold. Supporting Black-owned businesses is a small way to try and level out the playing field. Due to the disruption of our communities, the slave trade and other colonial acts, we lack the generational wealth that other communities have. I’d love people to support our business by making a habit of leaving reviews. Or by
The best bar in the world is officially in London
London has regained its title as the best city for drinking in the world, taking the number one spot in the World’s 50 Best Bars awards. The awards ceremony – typically a big cocktail bash – went ahead virtually this year, but we’re pretty sure the drinks will have been flowing in London last night (Thursday November 5) when the Connaught Bar was named the best bar in the world. If you haven’t been to the blingy bar at Mayfair’s Connaught hotel, you should definitely book in for a treat after Lockdown 2. It’s an expensive setting for sure, but the Martinis made flamboyantly on a trolley pulled up to your table are worth every penny, and impeccable service from Agostino Perrone and team is second to none (and now, that’s official!). You could try and recreate the experience at home with any furniture on wheels, but it’ll never match this experience. The bar took the number two spot in last year’s chart – which is voted on each year by industry experts around the world – with New York’s Dante named the best in the world. But in 2020, the pair have switched places, with London back on top. Photograph: Connaught Bar London held strong in the rest of the rankings, too, with the highest new entry in the charts going to Tayēr + Elementary (the no. 1 on our our Drink List, fyi). It scooped the award for fifth best bar in the world, despite only opening last year – and being closed for most of 2020. Indeed, the challenging year that’s faced the capital didn’t seem to impact thi
How to support your local restaurant during lockdown in London
While the first lockdown in spring was more than a challenge for restaurants, cafés, bars and hospitality venues, this next four-week stretch of restrictions will be even more damaging for businesses. Cash reserves are non-existent and Lockdown 2 will make a dent into the industry’s busiest time in the run-up to Christmas. Local businesses need your support more than ever and there are plenty of ways you can help keep them keep afloat without leaving the house. 1. Order a takeaway Even if you like cooking, you’re probably a bit sick of it by now. And you (probably) can’t live off Mini Cheddars and spoonfuls of peanut butter alone. Luckily, London’s takeaway options are pretty extensive. The big companies like Deliveroo, UberEats and JustEat are still offering no-contact deliveries, meaning they’ll leave the food on your doorstep if you don’t want to come into contact with anyone. Plus, there are new delivery platforms that emerged from the first lockdown to rival the big dogs, including Big Night and Ambassador General Store – the aim of the two is to return more of the profit to the restaurants themselves. Lots of small businesses have introduced new takeaway options, too. The list is ever-expanding and includes Rice Error by Bao, which serves everyone’s favourite hot Taiwanese buns and Gloria sending out massive lemon meringue pies. Keep checking back on our rolling list of London restaurants offering takeaway and delivery, which we’ll be updating regularly. 2. Buy a gift v
Takeaway pints are now officially allowed in Lockdown 2
Government U-turns aren’t necessarily welcomed right now, but we’re actually raising a jar to this latest last-minute change of plan. In England, pubs, bars and hospitality venues will be allowed to serve takeaway alcohol to customers in the midst of Lockdown 2 restrictions. When the second countrywide lockdown was announced on Saturday October 31, it was followed with top-line guidance from the government that stated all hospitality venues would close from Thursday November 5 for a four-week lockdown – and with one nasty new clause. While takeaway food would still be permitted, alcohol takeaways were set to be outlawed. But thankfully, that’s now been reversed. Yesterday (Tuesday November 3), a wider plan was finally shared for hospitality venues entering lockdown – and within that the very good news that boozy takeaways are back on the agenda. That’s the good part. The bad news: all alcohol takeaways must be ordered in advance, online or by phone or post, before being collected. Customers cannot enter the pub, bar or restaurant to collect alcohol, nor can they drink their takeouts near to the venue or in a seated outdoor area on the premises. However, this development is still a relief for pubs and breweries especially, who could really use a lifeline right now. So where does that leave us? With the local pub on speed dial, by the sounds of it. But we’ll take what we can get at this point, even when it means swigging from cartons in the rainy park. Find all the othe
A Bavarian beer hall is popping up in London this winter – as soon as lockdown lifts
The bars might be calling last orders earlier than usual this winter, but it’ll take more than a little global pandemic to spoil London’s insatiable appetite for winter pop-ups. Truly, nothing says Christmas in London quite like freezing your arse off in a pretend ski chalet while sipping an outrageously priced ‘mulled cider’ that’s essentially just some warm apple juice with a bit of cinnamon in it. But while some of the old favourites might not be making an appearance this year (RIP Winter Wonderland 2020, you will live on forever) we can all rejoice in the news that a brand-new winter venue will be making an appearance at Camden’s Electric Ballroom from early December (which, as it turns out, was considerably good timing). The iconic music venue is being transformed into a snowy, socially distanced Bavarian beer hall for three months. Camden Winter Beer Hall aims to support the UK’s vibrant craft-brewing scene during this difficult time for the industry, with five indie breweries serving up a range of crafty beverages alongside the obligatory hot cider and mulled wine. Expect classic Bavarian snackage from gourmet bratwurst purveyors Brat Bros, as well as freshly baked pretzels and churros. And ‘drum and brass’ collective No Limit Street Band will be providing the tunes alongside Club de Fromage DJs. Groups of four to six can book online for Friday evening, Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening sessions from £15 per person. Lederhosen optional, but strongly encouraged.
Chef James Cochran shares his favourite Black-owned restaurants in London
1. Kate’s Café Tucked away in Plaistow, this simple spot is worth travelling to – and not just for its extensive list of tasty gin cocktails. The real draw? The British and Ghanaian fusion menu here is a mega who’s who of every African comfort carb: plantain, yam, rice, fufu – you name it. 174 Balaam St, E13 8RD. 2. Island Social Club Photograph: Island Social Club Marie Mitchell and Joseph Pilgrim have created an inclusive space with Island Social Club. The duo run food projects around the city – from storytelling supper clubs to their bright and airy Haggerston pop-up – all with the aim of helping people connect to British Caribbean culture. And they serve up some great rotis too. Various venues. See www.islandsocialclub.com for details. 3. Alhaji Suya This Nigerian spot specialising in suya (grilled seasoned meat) makes a welcome change from the copy-and-paste chains you’re more likely to see in Greenwich. Its menu is small but succinct: you can choose between beef, chicken or ram suya – boneless or on the bone. You can also get kilishi here – a version of jerky that originated in Hausaland – if you’re looking for even more protein gains. Unit 15, Angerstein Business Park, SE10 0RT. 4. The Tramshed Project Photograph: The Tramshed Project I met Dominic Cools-Lartigue around a year ago. He’s a pioneer of the street-food scene – he was the original founder of Street Feast – and he’s also an avid supporter of Black Lives Matter. That’s why I teamed up with him on this
This new website is supporting your local bookshop in time for Lockdown 2
Browsing the shelves at your local bookshop is one of life’s great pleasures – thumbing the tomes, flicking through the pages, breathing in that weird paper smell like it’s legal cocaine, picking a book you know you’re going to get lost in for the next few days – but it’s a pleasure that’s just been brutally and unceremoniously ripped from our hands by the dreaded pandemic. But before you go heading off to whatever mega-corp online retailer is most convenient, we’ve got some news for you: you can still support your local bookshop from the comfort of your settee, sofa or couch. There’s a new website called Bookshop which has united loads of the UK’s favourite independent bookshops, including a healthy number in London, so you can still buy reading material without your money going to some bald mega-billionaire who’s just going to use it to fund a new hairpiece. The website lets you buy from shops like Burley Fisher in Haggerston, Gay’s the Word near King’s Cross, Tales on Moon Lane in Dulwich and the V&A and Tate bookshops, too. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, places like Daunt Books and Skoob have totally useable websites of their own for all your literary shopping needs. So really, you’ve got no excuse to not lose yourself in a good book. It’s not like there are any pubs to go to, is it? Bookshop.org is live now – get shopping. Looking for more? Check out these amazing Black-owned bookshops in London.
Will hairdressers stay open during Lockdown 2?
Inevitably, this is the question that everyone is asking right now. Back in Lockdown 1, hairdressers and barbers were counted as ‘non-essential’ businesses and had to close. Well, guess what? The same thing is happening this time around. Following the prime minister’s announcement that England would go into a month-long lockdown starting this Thursday November 5 at 12.01am until December 2, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms will all be forced to close their doors for the duration. This is obviously BAD NEWS. Although some people revealed themselves to have a hitherto unsuspected flair for the tonsorial arts last time around, there were a host of tragic DIY dos, full shaving, braiding, unbecoming hats and hoodie-wearing in 35C heat. Stories abounded in the more basic tabloids of guerrilla barbers, snipping and colouring in dank basements lit by flickering strip lights and being paid in Marmite and potatoes. Hairdressers in England reopened on July 4, having had to shut for three months. The intention is that Lockdown 2.0 will slow the currently spiralling R number and affected businesses will be able to open again before Christmas, so you won’t have to go to the appalling socially distanced office party looking like an absolute fright. Mobile hairdressers will also not be allowed to work, either indoors or outside. So basically, try and get a sneaky late booking before Thursday, trust your barnet to the hands of your dearly beloved, or just grow your winter coat. Like a