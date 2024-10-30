In July it was announced that London could get 30 new Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) over the next few years. The next location to get one in the capital is Greenwich and Blackheath – the south east London location will be getting new part-time traffic restrictions from the end of November.

Wondering how this might affect you? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Greenwich LTN.

Where is the LTN in Greenwich?

A part-time LTN will be enforced at rush hour in Greenwich and Blackheath from November 27. North-south through traffic will be barred from streets east and west of Greenwich Park between 7-10am and 3-7pm on weekdays. Those streets include Point Hill, Crooms Hill, Maze Hill, Vanbrugh Hill and Westcombe Hill. Traffic will remain the same at other hours.

These are all the affected roads:

West of Greenwich Park

Crooms Hill (junction with Burney Street) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Circus Street (junction with Royal Hill) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Royal Hill (junction with Royal Place) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Royal Hill (junction with Point Hill) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Winforton Street (junction with Point Hill) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Maidenstone Hill (junction with Point Hill) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Lindsell Street (junction with Greenwich South Street) – no entry (into Lindsell Street)

East of Greenwich Park

Westcombe Hill (junction with Station Crescent) – bus gate

Halstow Road – Camera enforced traffic filter

Vanbrugh Hill (junction with Dinsdale Road) – bus gate

Maze Hill (junction with Tom Smith Close) – Camera enforced traffic filter

St Johns Park (junction with Vanbrugh Park) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Langton Way (junction with Old Dover Road) – Camera enforced traffic filter

Which London boroughs have LTNs?

Most boroughs in London have some sort of traffic restrictions in place. Hackney has the most LTNs in the city, with 81 low traffic zones covering 70 percent of eligible roads. Bexley has the fewest, with only four percent of roads affected by LTNs.

Other areas with Low Traffic Neighbourhoods include Camden, Croydon, Ealing, Hackney, Hounslow, Islington, Lambeth, Newham and Waltham Forest.

What happens if you live in an LTN?

According to TfL, ‘LTNs help to make streets around London easier to walk and cycle on by stopping cars, vans and other vehicles from using quiet roads as shortcuts.’

LTNs block traffic from entering certain roads with bollards, flower beds or other things. If you live in an LTN you will still be able to access the road by car, but it will have to be via a different route. You’ll still be able to access your home on foot or bicycle.

