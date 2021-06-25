In his bid to become the new Camille Walala, Yinka Illori has already brought his technicolour palette to lots of London locations including an ace basketball court in famously B-ball-obsessed Canary Wharf. Now, the brilliant British-Nigerian artist has taken the paint to Tide Square on Greenwich Peninsula.

‘Promise me memories and I will let you in’ is described as an ‘immersive multilayered experience for play and reconnection’, which means… erm… okay, we’re not sure exactly what it means, but probably ‘a place for outdoor hangs on two floors’, or thereabouts.

Photograph: Carlos Jimenez

It’s going to be open until September 19. At the centre is a stage that will feature a series of outdoor performances and events, including live music, film screenings and takeovers from the likes of Foundation FM and Reprezent FM. Illori’s design also incorporates old car tyres and there’s even a crazy-golf course.

Photograph: Carlos Jimenez

‘After a year being deprived of time with loved ones, fun, and the chance to meet new people, I wanted to create an experience where people will feel joy with others once again.’ says Illori. ‘The installation invites visitors to have fun and promise they will create new memories, and the riverside location of the Peninsula, its open spaces and creative community make it the perfect setting. I hope it becomes a place people will return to throughout the summer, as they reclaim lost time through play.’

Carlos Jimenez

Which is a lovely sentiment, and perfect for a place to spend the summer (weather permitting).

Yinka Ilori, ‘Promise me memories and I will let you in’, Tide Square, SE10. Until Sep 19. More details at www.greenwichpeninsula.co.uk.

