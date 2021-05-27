Yinka Ilori's new ultra-colourful basketball court is a slam dunk

You'd have to be a basket case to not love it

After a brutally bland, colourless year and a half, the designer Yinka Ilori is dunking London in a little bit of much needed colour. Fresh from making the Brits pop as the co-designer of the awards ceremony (alongside Es Devlin), Ilori has now busted out this super-colourful, mega-bright basketball court in Canary Wharf. It’s all made on 3D printed tiles, and it’s built to be played on, not stared at and appreciated as a work of art.

Yinka Ilori

Around the edge of the court, Ilori has written out the words ‘be the best you can be’ in big, bold lettering. ‘I didn't want people to put too much pressure on themselves and instead just celebrate being alive and being around family and friends because not everyone made it through the year," Ilori told the design magazine Dezeen.

So go shoot some hoops and be the best you can be, or be a mediocre version of yourself, it makes no difference.

