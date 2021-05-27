London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Yinka Ilori
Yinka Ilori

Yinka Ilori's new ultra-colourful basketball court is a slam dunk

You'd have to be a basket case to not love it

By
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

After a brutally bland, colourless year and a half, the designer Yinka Ilori is dunking London in a little bit of much needed colour. Fresh from making the Brits pop as the co-designer of the awards ceremony (alongside Es Devlin), Ilori has now busted out this super-colourful, mega-bright basketball court in Canary Wharf. It’s all made on 3D printed tiles, and it’s built to be played on, not stared at and appreciated as a work of art.

Yinka Ilori
Yinka Ilori

Around the edge of the court, Ilori has written out the words ‘be the best you can be’ in big, bold lettering. ‘I didn't want people to put too much pressure on themselves and instead just celebrate being alive and being around family and friends because not everyone made it through the year," Ilori told the design magazine Dezeen.

So go shoot some hoops and be the best you can be, or be a mediocre version of yourself, it makes no difference.

Want even more colour in your life? Check out the top ten art exhibitions in London here.

Want even more, but free? Here are the best free exhibitions in London.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.