Greggs is taking Valentine’s Day reservations

It turns out that replacing baby Jesus with a sausage roll was just the beginning. The next step in Greggs’s quest to take over sacred dates in your life involves muscling in on Valentine’s Day. This February 14, Greggs is opening up its Stockwell branch for ‘fine dining’. A four-course dinner, in fact. For starters, there’ll be a selection of canapés, including the mysteriously named ‘Mexican chicken chipotle spoon’; the main will be a ‘puff pastry parcel’ (a pasty?); then it's mini doughnuts for dessert; plus there’ll be petit fours, coffee and prosecco. All for 7.50 a head! Tables are available to book from Wednesday February 7, and we reckon demand will be wild. Think about it: if someone you loved took you to Greggs on Valentine's Day, wouldn’t you love them more?

Book a table for Valentine's Day at Greggs Stockwell, SW9 9AE from Wednesday February 7.

Love pastries? Check out our round-up of the best bakeries in town.

Want to know whenever Greggs does something this brilliant? Click here to sign up to Time out.