Pie and doughnut lovers, unite. An extremely unique holiday dessert is coming back to London this year, by popular demand. The iconic Gunpowder mince pie has made its return just in time for Christmas. What’s even better is you could get your hands on one for free. Head to one of the Indian restaurant’s three locations to try one of these seasonal treats, dropping December 1.

This is no ordinary mince pie, of course. This is their notorious mince-pie doughnut. You might well be asking yourself ‘what in the blue hell is a mince-pie doughnut’? We’ll tell you. The fresh dough is fried until it's golden, then rolled in cinnamon sugar and filled with sweet creme patisserie. Topped with homemade mincemeat and then served warm, the dessert also gets a little fancier with flakes of gold leaf sprinkled onto each one.

A mutant blend of two exceptional snacks, this mince pie-doughnut hybrid could be yours for free. Simply be one of the first 100 customers at Gunpowder’s Soho location on December 1, and you’ll be able to try one for zero cost.

Gunpowder Restaurants, Various Locations, London

