Hackney is trialling a new street food market

Hot stuff, coming through! While London food markets have had to find a way to operate under social distancing, for many, that’s meant focusing on selling fresh produce for people to grab and go. Discouraging punters from mingling at the market has pretty much killed off the option of hot street food stalls. For Broadway Market, that's a pretty big deal – the popular Hackney stretch is known for its inventive hot food vendors interlaced between craft and vintage stalls. But now, its organisers are trialling a new food market to help bring banging dishes back to its streets.

Broadway Market will continue to operate as usual (well, usual for these times, anyway) on a Saturday, with a new street food market introduced to the stretch on either Friday or Sunday. The new market will be home to up to 20 traders serving food and drink from around the world, and that will of course include hot food traders.

The new street food market is currently undergoing a 12-week trial, operating for six weeks on a Friday afternoon (2pm-8pm), followed by a further six-week trial as a Sunday market starting in November. Feedback from traders, customers and local residents will then be assessed to help decide the best trading day for the new concept.

So get some hot grub on the go from this weekend, and then send in your feedback like a very good citizen here.

