Hail, hail, Doc’n Roll! The music doc fest is back in town this week

If music docs are your bag, you’re going to want to check out the jamboree of jams that is the Doc’n Roll Film Festival this week. The UK-wide fest gets underway with 28 films for music lovers of all stripes.



Now in its fifth year, Doc’n Roll is tackling everything from Detroit techno (‘Never Stop’) to Brazilian metal (‘Sepultura Endurance’) to a doc about the iconic Blue Note jazz label (‘Beyond the Notes’). Look out for the world premiere of ’70s deep cut ‘Stories from the She Punks’ about a group of punk femmes with attitude and ferocity to burn.



A great London story will be celebrated with ‘Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records’, a doc about the seminal British ska, reggae and dub label. And if you’re into The Wedding Present, Sheffield duo Slow Club or singer-songwriter-human-tea-cosy Badly Drawn Boy, there are treats in store for you this year too. Check out the official site for all the info.



Doc’n Roll Film Festival starts on Thu Nov 1 and runs until Nov 18 at venues across London.



