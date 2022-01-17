London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Halfords eBike loan scheme
Photograph: Halfords

Halfords is offering Northern line commuters free eBike loans

The scheme will run for as long as a section of the Bank branch is closed for upgrades

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

The news that a big stretch of the Northern line’s Bank branch – from Kennington to Moorgate – was going to close down for 17 flipping weeks for upgrades was naturally greeted with dismay. So, there’s a pandemic, it’s January, it’s freezing cold, you’re poor etc etc. And now your commute has just become (more of) a nightmare.

Enter Halfords. That’s right – the high-street don of booster seats, antifreeze and helpful young men in polo shirts has come up with a real marketing wheeze. Basically, if you’re affected by the Northern line disruption, it will lend you an eBike for free so you can get into work via alternative means.

The company is offering Northern line commuters with valid Oyster Cards or season tickets an eBike for nothing for up to a week as long as the disruption continues. The bikes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and stock is limited. The scheme will be run from Halfords’ Balham, Hendon and Brixton branches, all of which are located near affected Northern line stations. Commuters must call or visit one of the stores to check the availability of a bike and book it. You’ll have to pay a £101 deposit, refundable when the bike is returned.

Okay, fair enough, this won’t be for everyone, especially those who like to settle down with a nice podcast or long read for the duration. But for others, this could be the start of a whole new relationship with London commuting.

Find more details of the Halfords eBike loan scheme here.

Also being upgraded: Big Ben.

Is this south London subway the world’s most beautiful?

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on green cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.