Halfords is offering Northern line commuters free eBike loans

The scheme will run for as long as a section of the Bank branch is closed for upgrades

The news that a big stretch of the Northern line’s Bank branch – from Kennington to Moorgate – was going to close down for 17 flipping weeks for upgrades was naturally greeted with dismay. So, there’s a pandemic, it’s January, it’s freezing cold, you’re poor etc etc. And now your commute has just become (more of) a nightmare.

Enter Halfords. That’s right – the high-street don of booster seats, antifreeze and helpful young men in polo shirts has come up with a real marketing wheeze. Basically, if you’re affected by the Northern line disruption, it will lend you an eBike for free so you can get into work via alternative means.

The company is offering Northern line commuters with valid Oyster Cards or season tickets an eBike for nothing for up to a week as long as the disruption continues. The bikes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and stock is limited. The scheme will be run from Halfords’ Balham, Hendon and Brixton branches, all of which are located near affected Northern line stations. Commuters must call or visit one of the stores to check the availability of a bike and book it. You’ll have to pay a £101 deposit, refundable when the bike is returned.

Okay, fair enough, this won’t be for everyone, especially those who like to settle down with a nice podcast or long read for the duration. But for others, this could be the start of a whole new relationship with London commuting.

Find more details of the Halfords eBike loan scheme here.

Also being upgraded: Big Ben.

Is this south London subway the world’s most beautiful?