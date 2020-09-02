Halo Burger is giving out 100 free vegan burgers next week

The restaurant is also making a donation to Hackney Food Bank for each burger

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme might officially be over, but at Halo Burger in Shoreditch, the phrase is taking on a new meaning.

Next Tuesday (Sep 8), the vegan restaurant is giving away 100 of its plant-based triple cheeseburgers from its Shoreditch branch. That’s it, there’s no catch. So, that’s the eating part. As for helping out? Halo Burger is donating £2.39 to Hackney Food Bank for each burger they give away.

If the donation amount seems oddly specific, that’s because it is. The giveaway comes after McDonald’s announced that its triple cheeseburger is launching nationwide, following a successful trial earlier this year. The stacked burger starts at £2.19, but costs £2.39 in most London branches – so Halo Burger is basically donating the cost of the meaty McDonald’s equivalent to a good cause. Got it? Good.

Halo Burger’s meat-free version of a triple cheeseburger is made using three ⅛ pound Beyond Meat patties topped with three slices of plant-based cheese and all the usual trimmings – pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard. The giveaway kicks off at noon on Tuesday September 8, and once they hit 100, that’s it. So get down there early to nab one. Turns out there is such a thing as a free lunch.

Halo Burger Shoreditch is at 105 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3JD. Read our review of the Brixton branch here. Or visit Halo Burger’s website for further info.

