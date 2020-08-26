Get discount food and drink beyond August at these London restaurants

While we may have initially sniggered at the name of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme (yeah, yeah, we know, grow up), we have to admit, it came up with the goods. Half-price food and soft drinks from Monday to Wednesday not only helped our wallets in tough times, but also helped restaurants get back on their feet. According to official stats, 35 million meals were served up via the government initiative across the UK in its first two weeks.

It also gave a lot of us the the first taste of restaurants since March. Now, with a returned confidence in dining out, it’s sad to see the money-saving offer come to an end – and apparently, London’s restaurants agree. A handful of places have decided to extend the feelgood deals into September to encourage more punters their way. Here’s our pick of discount meals in London for the month ahead.

Homeslice

Pizza legend (and we don’t drop the L-word lightly) Homeslice will continue the half-price offer from Monday to Wednesday throughout the month.

Kricket

While Kricket’s three branches (Soho, White City and Brixton) will only knock off 50 percent from the cost of its Indian small plates on Mondays, it’s made a commitment to do so until the end of 2021. Kricket, we salute you.

Smokestak

To tie in with EOTHO, this meaty joint made an offer so hard to refuse – four dishes for a tenner. The discount is being tweaked for September, but still sees visitors picking up a bargain starter, main, side and dessert for £15 from Monday to Wednesday.

Brindisa

If you’re finding yourself struggling with food hangovers at the start of the week, you’ll be pleased to know that not only is tapas HQ Brindisa extending its Eat Out to Help Out discount into September, but it’ll also include Thursdays in the offering across all its London branches.

Norma

Instead of paying the standard £17-£24 for a plate of pasta from Norma’s fancy à la carte menu, grab a £10 dish instead. The offer will run from Monday to Thursday throughout next month.

Top Cuvée

While it’s not quite half-price at this Highbury fave, Wednesdays see 25 percent knocked off your food bill.

The Cheese Bar

On Wednesdays there’s bottomless raclette for £12 at this very goud-a restaurant. Yes, that’s right, unlimited cheese. Read all about it here.

Bala Baya

Get up to £10 off Israeli sharing plates at this Southwark stalwart in September.

Roka

Hot off the robata grill is this half-price deal, applicable on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays next month.

Princess Victoria

This cracking west London gastropub didn’t think one month was enough – get its posh plates at half the rate on early weekdays.

Hicce

The King’s Cross spot is pushing the offer back to Tuesday and Wednesday dinners and Thursday and Friday lunches, and dubbing it ‘Eat Out Out to Help Out’.

