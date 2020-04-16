Hampstead Theatre is streaming NHS drama ‘Tiger Country’ and ‘#aiww: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei’

Hampstead Theatre has announced that it is making two more productions available for free streaming. The two plays are Nina Raine’s NHS drama ‘Tiger Country’; and Howard Brenton’s ‘#aiww: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei’. Each will be available on demand for one week.

‘Tiger Country’ follows a group of NHS hospital workers as they struggle to cope with the pressures of the busiest time of the year (usually) – Christmas. It’s a pithy and astute look at an organisation whose identity has changed for ever recently. Our review at the time (2014) presciently observed: ‘It lays bare the stresses and strains the NHS is under and doesn’t shy away from suggesting that the institution, and therefore everyone who works within it, is in dire need of some TLC of their own.’

Howard Brenton’s ‘#aiww: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei’ (2013) follows the apprehension and 81-day incarceration of the Chinese artist back in 2011 by his country’s authorities. Our review from 2013 praised it as ‘polished agitprop meets Kafkaesque black comedy. There’s plenty of fourth wall breaking and exposition on the Chinese government’s contempt for individual freedoms.’

‘Tiger Country’ will be available on demand 10am Mon Apr 20-10pm Sun Apr 26 (BST).

‘#aiww: The Arrest of Ai Weiwei’ will be available on demand 10am Mon Apr 27-10pm May 3 (BST).

Both plays are available via theguardian.com and hampsteadtheatre.com.

Check out the other plays Hampstead Theatre has offered up for free on streaming.



Find more amazing theatre to stream online right now.