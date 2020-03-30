Hampstead Theatre is streaming three full plays for free

It’s not just the National Theatre that has a fancy archive of top cinema-quality digital recordings. North London’s storied Hampstead Theatre may not be able to match the NT in the sheer number of productions it has recorded, but it’s long led the way in terms of off-West End theatres making high-quality broadcasts of new plays available to audiences, for free. In other words it was as ready as any theatre in the world to respond to the current situation. Last week saw it stream its Maisie Williams-starring hit ‘I and You’ on Instagram; now, over the next three weeks it will follow up by bringing us a trio of hit plays available to watch, more conventionally, on its website.

First up, and live now, is ‘Wild’ by ‘Doctor Foster’ and ‘King Charles III’ writer Mike Bartlett, a sort of surreal, ‘The Prisoner’-influenced dark comedy heavily inspired by Edward Snowden. That streams until 10pm on Sunday. Read our review here.

Next week it’s Beth Steel’s ‘Wonderland’, a witty play about the UK miners’ strike of ’84-’85, which will stream from 10am April 6 to 10pm April 12. Read our review here.

Finally (for now – Hampstead definitely has a few other shows recorded) is ‘Drawing the Line’, Howard Brenton’s epic play about the partition of India. It will stream from 10am April 13 to 10pm April 19. Read our review here.

