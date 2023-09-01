Harrods’ dining hall is getting a dazzling revamp

Ramen, pasta and eastern Mediterranean food will all soon feature at London’s swankiest department store

For those of you who’ve ventured over to Harrods’ dining hall, you’ll know that it’s a very, very glitzy sort of place. Just like the department store it sits inside, the hall is packed full of fine delicacies and exotic rarities, much of it coming with eye-widening price tags.

If you’re after a cheap, quick bite, Harrods ain’t the place for you. But if you’re on the hunt for some special, one-off foodstuffs or drinks? Well, there’s plenty of that to go around. And soon Harrods’ dining hall is getting a massive revamp, with four celebrated chefs set to add to the hall’s already-lavish options.

In name, the new outlets are omakase dining experience Sushi by Masa, experimental ramen spot Kinoya Ramen, eastern Mediterranean food restaurant Assembly Mezze & Skewers and scrummy Italian pasta specialists Pasta Evangelists by Porbellini.

Those four will be in addition to two of the hall’s existing occupants, The Grill and Tom Kerridge’s Fish & Chips.

Harrods’ dining hall shouldn’t be confused with its food halls. While the food halls consist of several stands and outlets selling a vast range of individual items – a bit like a really, really fancy supermarket – the dining hall is more of a sit-down affair.

Find out more about each new option at Harrods’ dining hall on the official website here.

