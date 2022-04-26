Why is herbology Slytherin students' favourite class? Because it's in the green house

Harry Potter fans can already sate their wizard thirst on theme parks, spin-off movies, shops and video games. And yet... The Harry Potter fandom is still hungry for more. And more they are about to get.

The confusingly named ‘Warner Bros Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter’ in Watford represents a chance for fans of the franchise to walk among a load of exterior sets used in the films. Periodically organisers add to the tour, and that’s what’s happening now, with the addition of a tantalising Mandrakes and Magical Creatures area. Other new additions includes a fountain from the Hogwarts courtyard and a scale-version of the Weasleys’ Burrow (aka their house).

Visitors to the greenhouse will will have the opportunity to mess around with a potted Mandrake, just like a Hogwarts student. It's part of an ‘interactive presentation’, apparently. Visitors will also get to experience the Great Hall to the Frog Choir scene as seen in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, featuring the actual costume of the conductor, Professor Flitwick played by Warwick Davis).

For fans of filmmaking, there will be tons of opportunities to see how the movies were made using CGI and scale models for the plants in the greenhouse. So who knows, with all your newfound skills in cinematic production, you might become the next producer of a Harry Potter spin-off.

Leavesden, WD25 7LR. July 1 to September 12, 2022. Details of how to book can be found here

