Harry Potter’s birthplace is now available to rent on Airbnb

Calling all Potterheads! You can now immerse yourself in the magic for a few nights by staying in Harry Potter’s birthplace. Well, the wonky, timber-framed house that appeared in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One’.

De Vere House in Lavenham, Suffolk is super dreamy to look at, but it featured in some dark scenes. It was the spot Lord Voldemort visited to kill Harry’s parents back when Harry was a baby.

The historic building is right in the heart of the scenic, medieval village which stood in for Godric’s Hollow in the movies – and you can now rent part of it on Airbnb.

There are two bedrooms with four-poster beds available to book and the house has a bunch of pretty period features, including timber beams, wall paintings and a spiral stone staircase.

Lavenham is one of the best-preserved medieval villages in the UK and the Potters’ abode is one of 340 listed buildings in the area. Take a stroll around to spot more amazing buildings like these:

De Vere House is available to book here.

