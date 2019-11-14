Harry Styles's 2020 tour is coming to London next April

The news you’ve been waiting for is here. Harry Styles is officially going on tour next year. The former One Direction star announced the 11-month tour on Instagram. Love on Tour kicks off in Birmingham next April, hitting Sheffield and Dublin before arriving at The O2 in London on April 22 and 23.

Two and a half years on from his debut solo record, the singer will be promoting his upcoming 12-track album ‘Fine Line’. He'll be supported by King Princess in the UK and Ireland, Jenny Lewis in the US and Canada, and Koffee in Mexico.

Talking to Rolling Stone in August, Styles said ‘Fine Line’ is about ‘having sex and feeling sad.’ Tim Walker has shot his album cover, and there’s already speculation about a Glastonbury set. Brace yourselves, H2 is full speed ahead.

Tickets will be available here on November 22 at 10am.

