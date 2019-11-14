Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Harry Styles's 2020 tour is coming to London next April
News / Music

Harry Styles's 2020 tour is coming to London next April

By Jess Phillips Posted: Thursday November 14 2019, 11:23am

980881580
Kevin Mazur NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Harry Styles performs onstage during Harry Styles: Live On Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS)

The news you’ve been waiting for is here. Harry Styles is officially going on tour next year. The former One Direction star announced the 11-month tour on Instagram. Love on Tour kicks off in Birmingham next April, hitting Sheffield and Dublin before arriving at The O2 in London on April 22 and 23. 

Two and a half years on from his debut solo record, the singer will be promoting his upcoming 12-track album ‘Fine Line’. He'll be supported by King Princess in the UK and Ireland, Jenny Lewis in the US and Canada, and Koffee in Mexico.

Talking to Rolling Stone in August, Styles said ‘Fine Line’ is about ‘having sex and feeling sad.’ Tim Walker has shot his album cover, and there’s already speculation about a Glastonbury set. Brace yourselves, H2 is full speed ahead. 

Tickets will be available here on November 22 at 10am.

For more info on upcoming 2020 gigs, read about the top ten London gigs in 2020.

Want a reminder of what we thought of Styles’s first album? Have a look at our review.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jess Phillips