Harvey Nichols is launching a Tim Burton-inspired afternoon tea in London

Like the idea of eating gothic cakes and creepy sandwiches? Then do we have the afternoon tea for you.

Harvey Nichols has teamed up with The World of Tim Burton exhibition at the Design Museum to create a spooky, cinema-themed Christmas afternoon tea. It’ll be on offer at the posh department store’s Fifth Floor Café in Knightsbridge for £40 per person, or at the OXO Tower Restaurant for £50 per person.

Running until December 28, the festive tea will include such tasty savoury treats as a truffle and celeriac soup, goat’s cheese mousse with a baked grissini, and pigeon and blackberry pie (surely the most goth-friendly dish of the whole menu). Classic finger sandwiches will also be served, before sweets including a Christmas bauble made with orange sponge and Christmas pudding mousse, as well as a tea and biscuits teapot, peppermint candy cane macaron and a chocolate bonbon with cinnamon gingerbread ganache filling. And scones! Don’t forget the scones. Obvs.

Harvey Nicks’ partnership with the Tim Burton exhibition also extends to their Christmas window displays, with five sculptures based on Burton’s illustrations currently being all majestic at their flagship store in Knightsbridge.

The World of Tim Burton is on display at the Design Museum until April 2, 2025 and features the film director’s artwork, movie costumes and set designs. You can find our review of the exhibition here.

