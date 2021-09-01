Last month, London’s wing lovers were hurled into turmoil when several Nando’s restaurants were forced to shut due to a lack of chicken. Not only that, but McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes. Now, the shortages saga continues, and Wetherspoons is the next chain to suffer.

The mammoth pub group has been hit badly by beer deficits, with popular products like Carling Coors, and Bud Light unavailable in some UK pubs due to supply issues. A sign in one branch read that certain beer stocks were low due to a ‘lack of lorry drivers and strike action’.

According to a Road Haulage Association survey of its members, there’s currently a shortage of more than 100,000 lorry drivers in the UK – which is thought to be spurred by the pandemic and Brexit making it more difficult for EU nationals to drive in and out of the country. Interesting stuff, considering that ’Spoons founder Tim Martin notoriously campaigned for a hard split from the EU back in 2016. How’s that all going, then?

