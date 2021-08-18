This is not a drill: Nandos has run out of chicken

If you made it through the great chicken shortage of 2018 that forced many KFCs to close and the police to warn a lack of Mighty Buckets wasn’t an emergency, look away now. It’s happening again.

Although KFC has warned its missing some products, the loser this time is Nandos who yesterday (August 17) had to close 25 of its restaurants across the UK after running out of its key product. The South African peri-peri hawkers’ issues are reportedly another thing we have to thank Covid for – the usual supply chain is facing some problems due to the number of staff who have to self-isolate as 2021’s ‘pingdemic’ continues.

‘The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now,” Nandos tweeted after customers complained on social media. ‘This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates!’

Across London, 10 restaurants had to shut up shop due to the shortage, including Park Royal, Victoria – Cardinal Place, One New Change, O2 Greenwich, Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Clapham, Southgate, Chiswick and Gatwick – South Terminal. Delivery across the city has also been put on pause while the issue persists.

To help reunite us with their wings and thighs, Nandos has offered a loan of 70 of its staff to its suppliers’ factories to get deliveries moving again and restaurants reopened. For now, though, the chain is advising customers to check its website before visiting to see if your local branch is open.

