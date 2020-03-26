Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Haunting photos of London’s busiest landmarks now they’re completely empty
News / City Life

Haunting photos of London’s busiest landmarks now they’re completely empty

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday March 26 2020, 5:39pm

Trafalgar Square in lockdown
Photograph: Andy Parsons

Our once-buzzing metropolis is suddenly very quiet indeed. There’s something simultaneously serene and eerie about it, as these pictures of London’s famously jam-packed landmarks demonstrate.

They were taken yesterday (Wednesday March 25) by Time Out’s very own photographer, Andy Parsons, who took a socially distant stroll with his camera through central London to capture a moment in our collective history as a city like no other. Scroll on to see the likes of Piccadilly Circus, Chinatown and Oxford Street with barely a soul in sight, while Andy also captured Trafalgar Square populated by just one solitary (wait for it…) busker (and its trademark pigeons, of course). It’s London like you’ve never seen it before. 

Carnaby Street

 

Empty Carnaby Street during London lockdown

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Liberty London during lockdown

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Piccadilly Circus

Empty Piccadilly Circus during London lockdown

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Oxford Street

empty oxford street during London lockdown

Photograph: Andy Parsons

 Trafalgar Square

Empty Trafalgar Square during London lockdown

Photograph: Andy Parsons

 

Trafalgar Square during lockdown in London

Photograph: Andy Parsons

 Chinatown

Empty Chinatown during lockdown in London

Photograph: Andy Parsons

 Liverpool Street Station

Empty Liverpool Street Station during London lockdown

Photograph: Andy Parsons

 King’s Cross Station

Empty King's Cross during London lockdown

Photograph: Andy Parsons

 

Find more haunting images of an empty capital during lockdown in London.

Missing your fave galleries and museums? Take one of these virtual tours.

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news