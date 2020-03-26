Haunting photos of London’s busiest landmarks now they’re completely empty

Our once-buzzing metropolis is suddenly very quiet indeed. There’s something simultaneously serene and eerie about it, as these pictures of London’s famously jam-packed landmarks demonstrate.



They were taken yesterday (Wednesday March 25) by Time Out’s very own photographer, Andy Parsons, who took a socially distant stroll with his camera through central London to capture a moment in our collective history as a city like no other. Scroll on to see the likes of Piccadilly Circus, Chinatown and Oxford Street with barely a soul in sight, while Andy also captured Trafalgar Square populated by just one solitary (wait for it…) busker (and its trademark pigeons, of course). It’s London like you’ve never seen it before.





Carnaby Street

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Piccadilly Circus

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Oxford Street





Photograph: Andy Parsons

Trafalgar Square





Photograph: Andy Parsons

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Chinatown





Photograph: Andy Parsons

Liverpool Street Station





Photograph: Andy Parsons

King’s Cross Station





Photograph: Andy Parsons

Find more haunting images of an empty capital during lockdown in London.

Missing your fave galleries and museums? Take one of these virtual tours.