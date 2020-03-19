Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right These eerie pictures show London as a ghost town
These eerie pictures show London as a ghost town

By Jess Phillips Posted: Thursday March 19 2020, 5:41pm

Eerie photos of empty London during Coronavirus
Photo: @katiedean4googlemail.com9 on Instagram

More than nine million of us live in London, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the capital right now. Most of us are heeding official advice and distancing ourselves from social situations – meaning no pubs, plays, treadmills or twerking for the foreseeable. Instead, we’re getting pale ale delivered to our doorsteps, watching old-school concerts online and enlisting Ellie Goulding as our Instagram PT (trust us, the lady can plank). The result: London looks eerily peaceful. 

If other cities can teach us anything though, it’s that scaling back might not be all doom and gloom. The people of Wuhan are hearing birdsong for the first time in years because of decreased levels of sound pollution, and Venice’s canals are coming back to life due to the lack of water traffic. 

So stay put and stay safe, London. It’s our turn to see the rainbow.

Here are your pics of empty London:

View this post on Instagram

#london #city #piccadilly

A post shared by Katiedean4@googlemail.com (@katiedean4googlemail.com9) on

View this post on Instagram

The eery site of a completely empty Covent Garden on a beautiful spring morning... #coventgarden #oystermen

A post shared by The Oystermen (@theoystermen) on

View this post on Instagram

Lunchtime on the Jubilee Line #waterloostation

A post shared by Anni Louise (@anni_whitehouse) on

View this post on Instagram

#emptylondon #coronapaniclondon #empty #bankstation

A post shared by Daniel Renz (@theunflinchingeye) on

New York is also slowing down.

London tube closures.

