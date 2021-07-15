With heatwaves on the horizon, we’ve got picnics on the mind.

And where more delightful to pick up your stash for an afternoon of munching and slurping in the park than Panzer’s Deli in St John’s Wood? A favourite of queen of nibbles Nigella Lawson, Panzer’s has been around for over 75 years, first opening its doors way back in 1944.

One of London’s original Jewish delicatessens, it now serves a variety of foods from all over the world and is the kind of perfectly curated food hall that’ll have you lingering in the aisles and coming out with arms weighed down with excess goodies when you only actually went in for a coffee. It seems kinda small at first, but it’s got everything you need, as well as plenty of stuff you definitely don’t need, but really, really want.

Prep for the forthcoming hot snacks summer with a foodie-friendly spread from the historic store, picking up everything from chilled tubs of rollmop herrings to hunks of cheese, Peter’s Yard crackers and Panzer’s own quince jelly. Their freshly baked bagels are a must, topped with cream cheese and some slithers of smoked salmon and a squeeze of lemon. Grab something from the salad bar and the fruit stand ‘for health’, before grabbing a big bag of classic Italian San Carlo crisps, a couple of easy drinking Kernel table beers and some slices of cake and an extra pastry. Oh and some fresh sushi too, ‘cos why not.

You want more? 'Course you do. Don’t forget a couple of cones of Jack’s Gelato to devour as you walk over to nearby Primrose Hill or Regent’s Park with your haul. Happy feasting.

13-19 Circus Rd, NW8 6PB

