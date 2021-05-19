London
Photograph: Instagram
Photograph: Instagram

Have you been to the east London beer garden with a model railway in it yet? (If not, why not?)

After the year we've had we all deserve to feel the wind in our hair

By
Kate Lloyd
The Holly Tree in Leytonstone relaunched as a new member of the Remarkable Pubs family at the end of 2019 following a refurbishment. As part of the refurb, the new owners installed tracks for a miniature train in its beer garden. Of course, then a bloody 'stay at home' order happened soon after so it's highly likely you haven't been yet. 

This is your official reminder that you really should. I mean look at it... 

Remarkable Pubs is known for sensitively revamping London’s unloved and age-old inns (although we doubt there was ever a train running through here before). The Holly Tree joins very good company, with The Salisbury in Harringay and The Approach Tavern in Bethnal Green also in the pub group fold. 

In a statement, owner of Remarkable Pubs, Robert Thomas said: ‘I have a penchant for pubs and for all things mechanical so adding a 7 3/4 gauge train to the garden of our latest pub, The Holly Tree, is the perfect fit.’ 

The chic dark green train is definitely more child-sized than 6'2 lad sized but we're informed that adults are very much welcome to ride. And why not? After the year we've had we all deserve to feel the wind in our hair. Full steam ahead to Leytonstone. 

The Holly Tree is at 141 Dames Rd, E7 0DZ. 

