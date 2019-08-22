Heatwave, what heatwave? Liberty has just opened its Christmas shop

We may be on the cusp of a late August heatwave, but things have taken a noticeably wintry turn over at Liberty. The store has just opened its Christmas Shop, an impressive 125 days before the big day itself.

They are hot on the heels of Selfridges, which threw open the doors to its Christmas department back in July.

This is the earliest that Liberty has ever launched its Christmas range in the store’s 144-year history.

So what can we expect from it? Well, with 1,000 different bauble designs, there’s really something to suit every festive taste. You’ll certainly spot your trad red and green baubles, and the usual assortment of alpine/arctic creatures. But we’re more interested in the ultra-kitsch, weird and wonderful ornaments – bejewelled beetles, gold giraffes, intricate glass octopuses, glossy hanging figs and pink salmon. Foodies will love the miniature sushi plate, bottle of soy sauce, gherkin, caviar and beer tray ornaments, which range in price from around £5.95 to £13.95.

The ‘Exotic Garden’ range includes flashy orchids, snakes and tiger heads – and, word to the wise – this year‘s ‘cult collectables’ include a croissant and a lucky Chinese cat. So look out for those…

The shop expects to sell almost 200,000 of these bad boys before Christmas – whoah!

Feel like immersing yourself in a Winter Wonderland this month? Head into store to shop the full collection, or enjoy a festive browse online.

Liberty is open Monday-Saturday 10am-9pm, and Sunday noon-6pm.

