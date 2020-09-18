Plans to televise an end of year show are being worked on instead

It’s been a year of postponements and cancellations and now, another highlight of London’s annual events calendar has tumbled: the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The end of year show is one of the biggest in the world, with people rushing to buy tickets from October to see tens of thousands of pyrotechnics light up the city landmarks by the Thames.

However, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC News this morning it would be impossible for the event to go ahead this year, because, well, you can probably guess why.

He told the programme: ‘There will not be fireworks on New Year’s Eve this year like in previous years. We simply can’t afford to have the numbers of people who congregate on New Year’s Eve, congregating.’

But hopes of seeing the year go out with a bang are not all lost. Sadiq Khan added they will begin ‘working on something that people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV’ instead. ‘We can’t afford to lose that slot because New Year’s Eve is a really great opportunity for the rest of the world to see how wonderful our city is.’

‘As soon as we manage to bottom that out I’ll be letting Londoners and people across the country know,’ he said. So watch this space. All we know is that 2020 deserves one hell of a send-off.

Worried about fireworks? Keep tuned for our Bonfire Night updates.

All is not lost: The National Theatre saves panto season with ‘Dick Whittington’.

Share the story