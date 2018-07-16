Help make London the world’s first National Park City at this week of cracking outdoor events

Grumble as we might about antisocial barbecue placement, blasting portable speakers and the dreaded pollen bomb, London’s parks are bloody great in the summer. So what better way to celebrate than with an entire week dedicated to spending time (and no money) in them?



Introducing the first ever National Park City Week, an initiative led by the Mayor and the National Park City campaign to get Londoners exploring the capital’s cracking outdoor spaces. There are 280 free or wallet-friendly events spread across the week, covering every borough and for every age: from a Yoruba Arts Festival in Stoke Newington to pizza making at a Kennington bee farm, with plenty of outdoor podcast workshopping, night-time walking and stand-up paddleboarding in between. Basically, this is London summer gold dust. Bye bye, screens; hello, sunbeams.



London National Party City Week runs from Sat Jul 21 to Jul 29.

