Help rescue Deptford’s original vegan café

Remember the far-off days before being vegan was A Thing? Dimly, probably. Anyway, long before everyone and his mum was sticking seitan in a bap, the Waiting Room on Deptford High Street was bravely promoting top-notch coffee and a vegetarian menu with a load of vegan options. Plus Sabbath on heavy rotation. Now, nearly eight years on, it’s under threat: the landlord is looking to develop, and the Waiting Room has had no choice but to move on. It’s just found new premises in Deptford but is in desperate need of cash to get itself back up and running. Its modest Kickstarter is after £12,500 to be bigger, better and still a cornerstone of SE8’s eating, drinking and tattooing scene. If you love the bit of the Venn diagram where meat-free meets metal, dig deep, people!

Find The Waiting Room at 142 Deptford High St, SE8 3PQ and help preserve it here.

