Top chefs are lining up to help out. Here’s why you should too

Curry Club was started by a bunch of chef types in north London. Their thinking was this: there are a lot of vulnerable people in the capital still shielding, still unable to go outside. Let’s give these individuals a break from cooking the same food parcels every single night. Let’s give them access to the same amazing restaurant-quality food the rest of us have been lucky enough to enjoy throughout lockdown. And let’s get some of London's best chefs to cook the meals.

The project has some seriously good names attached to it in various capacities. Missy and Gabriel from Rita’s, Khadim Mbamba, Abby Lee from Mambow, Stevie Parle, Anna Jones and Meera Sodha. The lovely lads what went viral recently from Four Legs. Basically, it’s a big old list of London legends.

The creators hit their initial target a while ago, allowing them to send out 150 meals every week. Now they want to take things to the next level, to feed even more food-compromised Londoners, and to do that they’ll need to hit their next target of £15K. The good news: they’re halfway there! And you can help them get to their goal.

‘Curry Club believes that the joy, comfort and pleasure that comes with great food should be available to everyone,’ said a spokesperson. ‘Our inspiration comes from the way curry is often used to feed masses of people free of charge. In Sikh tradition, a langar kitchen not only provides free meals indiscriminately to people regardless of economic status, gender, or caste, it relies on the work of volunteers who can join the cause regardless of who they are.’

The very laudable long-term plan is to keep providing meals for those in need. Even post-lockdown. Curry Club organisers are keen on outdoor community meals with table-service, bookings and everything else that’s part and parcel of the restaurant experience. Working with the excellent Nourished Communities in Highbury, the Curry Club gang want to set up a reciprocal scheme with farmers who have also been affected by the pandemic.

Donate to the Curry Club crowdfunder right here.

Six great ways to support the NHS in London today.

This great cookbook is raising money for the hospitality industry.