Hark! The culinary gods have descended to Earth to impart their wisdom. No fewer than 54 of Britain's shiniest chefs have contributed recipes to a forthcoming book that will raise money for Hospitality Action, the excellent charity that supports out-of-work restaurant workers.

'Chefs at Home' features big, sexy names like Marcus Waring, Jamie Oliver, Angela Hartnett, Tom Kerridge, Ben Tish and lovely Raymond Blanc. What makes it all a bit special is each recipe is something that the chefs cooked up at home while lockdown raged around them. They're just like us!

'When lockdown began in March 2020, we all felt a deep sense of loss, but this was tempered by the joy of spending precious time at home with our families,' said Hospitality Action patron Jason Atherton. 'Behind our closed doors, we all did what we do best: we cooked. And cooked. So, when Hospitality Action asked us to contribute to 'Chefs at Home', we had lists of recipes as long as your arm to offer up. All the dishes in this book were conceived and cooked with love: think butties, Monster Munch and mash, not foams, soils and emulsions.'

'Chefs at Home' will be published on March 18 with 100 percent of money raised going to Hospitality Action. Pre-order that bad boy right here.

