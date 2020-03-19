Here are five paintings that perfectly express the boredom of isolation

Art is full of bored-looking people. Take a walk through any museum or gallery around the world (when they re-open, obviously) and you’ll see hundreds of faces expressing nothing more than ennui. That’s because sitting for portraits is a tedious business, what with spending all those hours sat still doing absolutely nothing. Sound familiar? Sitting for a portrait is a lot like living in self-isolation. So find solace in these beautiful paintings of total boredom from London’s museums, just so you know that you’re not alone. That’s the whole point of art: solace.

Walter Sickert, ‘Ennui’

Tate

When you’re on day four of your boyfriend mansplaining what an incubation period is.

Meraud Guevara, ‘Seated Woman with Small Dog’

Tate © Estate of Meraud Guevara

Three months into self-isolation you might want to strangle your pets too.

Gwen John, ‘Chloë Boughton-Leigh’

Tate

Looks like the only thing more boring than self-isolating is sitting for a portrait for Gwen John.

Thomas Gainsborough, ‘Mr and Mrs Hallett (The Morning Walk)’

© The National Gallery, London

Day 43 of going for exactly the same walk with exactly the same person. Send help. Please.

James Abbott McNeill Whistler, ‘Symphony in White, No 2: The Little White Girl’

Tate

This is probably the most terrifyingly relatable boredom painting in all of history. Shudder.

