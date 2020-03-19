Here are five paintings that perfectly express the boredom of isolation

Art is full of bored-looking people. Take a walk through any museum or gallery around the world (when they re-open, obviously) and you’ll see hundreds of faces expressing nothing more than ennui. That’s because sitting for portraits is a tedious business, what with spending all those hours sat still doing absolutely nothing. Sound familiar? Sitting for a portrait is a lot like living in self-isolation. So find solace in these beautiful paintings of total boredom from London’s museums, just so you know that you’re not alone. That’s the whole point of art: solace.
Walter Sickert, ‘Ennui’
When you’re on day four of your boyfriend mansplaining what an incubation period is.
Meraud Guevara, ‘Seated Woman with Small Dog’
Three months into self-isolation you might want to strangle your pets too.
Gwen John, ‘Chloë Boughton-Leigh’
Looks like the only thing more boring than self-isolating is sitting for a portrait for Gwen John.
Thomas Gainsborough, ‘Mr and Mrs Hallett (The Morning Walk)’
Day 43 of going for exactly the same walk with exactly the same person. Send help. Please.
James Abbott McNeill Whistler, ‘Symphony in White, No 2: The Little White Girl’
This is probably the most terrifyingly relatable boredom painting in all of history. Shudder.
