Here’s a list of the London tube stations reopening next week (and those still closed)

As lockdown eases and Londoners gradually start going back to work, TfL is cautiously beginning to reopen more of the city’s transport network.

In March, TfL closed some London Underground stations, reduced the frequency of services across its network and stopped some services such as the Waterloo & City line, and the night tube and Overground on weekends – although it continued in operation for the capital’s key workers. While over the last few weeks, the travel network has upped its service frequency, many tube stations have remained closed.

But from Monday June 8, TfL will slowly start to reopen selected tube stations. It follows the announcement of the terms of the government’s £1.6 billion TfL funding deal, which, among other conditions, requires TfL to restore services to 100 percent of pre-Covid levels as soon as possible. Other conditions include increasing TfL fares by the Retail Price Index (RPI) plus 1 percent in January, partly suspending free travel for the over-sixties and temporarily suspending all free travel for under-18s. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called the deal a ‘sticking plaster’.

At the moment, TfL will only be reopening four stations next week, including Barbican (Hammersmith & City, Circle and Metropolitan lines), Caledonian Road (Piccadilly line), Holland Park (Central line) and Mornington Crescent (Northern line).

Londoners are still being asked not to use London’s public transport network unless absolutely necessary and, if they must use public transport, they must now wear a face covering. TfL has also released a list of the busiest stations on the tube network for commuters to avoid if possible.

TfL will explore reopening more stations in due course, but for now, the following stations remain closed:

Arsenal

Barbican (reopening June 8)

Bermondsey

Borough

Caledonian Road (reopening June 8)

Chalk Farm

Chancery Lane

Charing Cross

Clapham South

Covent Garden

Gloucester Road

Goodge Street

Great Portland Street

Hampstead

Heathrow Terminal 4

Holland Park (reopening June 8)

Hyde Park Corner

Kiln Park

Lancaster Gate

Manor House

Mornington Crescent (reopening June 8)

Queensway

Redbridge

Regent’s Park

South Wimbledon

Southwark

St James’s Park

Stepney Green

Swiss Cottage

Temple

Tufnell Park

