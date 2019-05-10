Here’s every single film playing at Movies on the River in June

Time Out’s unique outdoor film experience Movies on the River is returning to the Thames next month – and right now is the time to grab your front-row seats at London’s only outdoor floating cinema on the Thames!

To make it easy for you, we’ve listed below every one of the movies playing at Time Out's Movies on the River throughout the month of June – starting with ‘Grease’ on Tuesday June 4 and including recent hits like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ and much-loved classics like ‘Casablanca’ and ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’.

Not sure what to expect from Movies on the River? Here’s how it works.

Our boat leaves Tower Pier five nights a week from June 4, and after a sunset cruise, it docks right in the middle of the river with amazing views, and we play a movie while you snuggle up in the open air on the top deck.

It’s an experience you’ll find nowhere else!

Here’s what’s playing…

Movies on the River – June 2019

Tuesday June 4 ‘Grease’

Wednesday June 5 ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’

Thursday June 6 ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Friday June 7 ‘The Greatest Showman’

Saturday June 8 ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Tuesday June 11 ‘Dirty Dancing’

Wednesday June 12 ‘Top Gun’

Thursday June 13 ‘Pretty Woman’

Friday June 14 ‘The Greatest Showman’

Saturday June 15 ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Tuesday June 18 ‘Back to the Future’

Wednesday June 19 ‘La La Land’

Thursday June 20 ‘Notting Hill’

Friday June 21 ‘The Greatest Showman’

Saturday June 22 ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Tuesday June 25 ‘Grease’

Wednesday June 26 ‘Pretty Woman’

Thursday June 27 ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Friday June 28 ‘The Favourite’

Saturday June 29 ‘Casablanca’

Movies on the River continues five nights a week on the Thames into July and August. You’ll find the full lineup and can buy tickets here.