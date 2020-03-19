Here’s everything you need to know about the London tube closures

Last night the news that up to 40 London Underground stations could soon be closed until further notice to help manage the spread of Covid-19 started circulating on Twitter. This morning it became official, with TfL posting a press release stating that from today (Thursday March 19) it will be running a reduced service that will ensure London’s key workers – we’re waiting for confirmation of who that includes and will update you as soon as we know more – are able to make essential journeys.

From Friday morning (March 20) the Waterloo & City line will shut down, and on Friday and Saturday nights there will be no Night Tube or Night Overground. London Underground staff are being redeployed to support the remaining services elsewhere on the network. Meanwhile, the stations that could be closing from today are:

Bakerloo

Kilburn Park

Warwick Avenue

Regent’s Park

Charing Cross

Lambeth North

Central

Holland Park

Queensway

Lancaster Gate

Chancery Lane

Redbridge

Circle

Bayswater

Great Portland Street

Barbican

District

Gloucester Road

St James’s Park

Temple

Mansion House

Stepney Green

Bow Road

Jubilee

Swiss Cottage

St John’s Wood

Southwark

Bermondsey

Northern

Hampstead

Tufnell Park

Chalk Farm

Mornington Crescent

Goodge Street

Borough

Clapham South

Tooting Bec

South Wimbledon

Piccadilly

Bounds Green

Manor House

Arsenal

Caledonian Road

Covent Garden

Hyde Park Corner

Victoria

Blackhorse Road

Pimlico

‘People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to,’ says Mayor Sadiq Khan. ‘Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary. London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.’

If you do need to make an essential journey, check www.tfl.gov.uk for live travel updates before you set off. And remember that whatever happens, we’re here to keep you informed.

