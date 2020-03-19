Here’s everything you need to know about the London tube closures

Last night the news that up to 40 London Underground stations could soon be closed until further notice to help manage the spread of Covid-19 started circulating on Twitter. This morning it became official, with TfL posting a press release stating that from today (Thursday March 19) it will be running a reduced service that will ensure London’s key workers – we’re waiting for confirmation of who that includes and will update you as soon as we know more – are able to make essential journeys.
From Friday morning (March 20) the Waterloo & City line will shut down, and on Friday and Saturday nights there will be no Night Tube or Night Overground. London Underground staff are being redeployed to support the remaining services elsewhere on the network. Meanwhile, the stations that could be closing from today are:
Bakerloo
Kilburn Park
Warwick Avenue
Regent’s Park
Charing Cross
Lambeth North
Central
Holland Park
Queensway
Lancaster Gate
Chancery Lane
Redbridge
Circle
Bayswater
Great Portland Street
Barbican
District
Gloucester Road
St James’s Park
Temple
Mansion House
Stepney Green
Bow Road
Jubilee
Swiss Cottage
St John’s Wood
Southwark
Bermondsey
Northern
Hampstead
Tufnell Park
Chalk Farm
Mornington Crescent
Goodge Street
Borough
Clapham South
Tooting Bec
South Wimbledon
Piccadilly
Bounds Green
Manor House
Arsenal
Caledonian Road
Covent Garden
Hyde Park Corner
Victoria
Blackhorse Road
Pimlico
‘People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to,’ says Mayor Sadiq Khan. ‘Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary. London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.’
If you do need to make an essential journey, check www.tfl.gov.uk for live travel updates before you set off. And remember that whatever happens, we’re here to keep you informed.
