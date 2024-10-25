Subscribe
Here’s how Londoners can win a decade of free Uber rides next month

Get 10 years of free Uber Green trips, thanks to a new initiative from Uber and car manufacturer Lotus

Lotus Eletre electric SUV
Photograph: Uber / Lotus
Order an Uber at any point in the next month and there’s a chance you’ll be greeted by one of the most luxurious electric cars on the planet. It’s pictured above, and it’s a Lotus Eletre – an SUV at the cutting edge of battery-powered car tech. They’ll specifically be available to Uber users who order an ‘Uber Green’ trip.

So, why’re these swanky leccy vs sauntering around London? Well, they’re marking a very generous Uber giveaway. The transportation app is holding a competition throughout November across all of London – and the winner gets free Uber Green trips for an entire decade. Yep, 10 years of free cabs! 

To win the decade of free trips, you’ll simply need to clock up more Uber Green miles than any other Londoner between now and November 30. Users can check the in-app ‘Emissions Savings’ tool to see how much they’ve saved.

Uber Green launched in London in 2021, giving customers the choice to ride in hybrid or electric cars – therefore reducing emissions. Uber says the initiative has saved 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in London alone.

