Here’s where to celebrate World Oceans Day in London tomorrow

We’re all getting wise to our impact on the earth, and this week is the time to build on the lessons we learned from all those back-to-back episodes of ‘Blue Planet’. On Saturday June 8, you can take a deep dive into the World Oceans Day celebrations across London.

At the National Maritime Museum, a full day of performances, workshops and talks focuses on the importance of saving our seas. You can help make a giant coral reef out of recycled materials, catch an enchanting performance from a singing mermaid that’ll have you wondering if you’ve made it into a live-action Disney remake, and get swept up in a costume parade led by artist Anna Kompaniets.

Meanwhile, over in Soho, there’s a pop-up exhibition by the Project 0 initiative as part of Soho Music Month. And those wanting to get political can dress in blue to join a Greenpeace ‘human wave’ from Westminster Bridge to the Foreign Office. With this much to sea and do (sorry), you’ll finish the day as happy as a clam – and vowing never to use a plastic straw again.

