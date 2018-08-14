Here’s how to get a free Santander Cycles ride tomorrow

Wheelie good things are coming your way this Hump Day, as Santander Cycles will be offering rentals free of charge for a full 24 hours. Despite competition from the new ‘dockless’ or ‘floating’ bike hire companies, the TfL bike network is still London’s biggest cycle scheme, covering 100 square kilometres with more than 11,000 bikes at 785 stations.

This Wednesday is Cycle to Work Day – the UK’s biggest annual bike-commuting event – and TfL is helping out by letting you hire a Santander Cycle for free: just the ticket if you’ve been putting off that maiden two-wheeled commute. (Don’t work in an office? You can still take part: the free rental offer is also open to jammy non-commuters.) As long as you dock the bike every 30 minutes, you’ll be able to ride all day without paying a penny.

Find a docking station near you, redeem the code CTWD2018 via the app or at any terminal, and get on yer bike.

