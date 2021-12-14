Here's how to get into ‘Cabaret’ without paying £325 for a ticket

The reviews are in for ‘Cabaret’, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, and they're pretty much universally star-scattered raves. Time Out’s own critic Andrzej Lukowski was full of praise for this ‘brilliant, chilling story, superbly realised, with a performance from Jessie Buckley that deserves to win awards’. So what’s the catch? Errr, the ticket prices are about as high as the West End ever stretches to. The most expensive seat is a whopping £325. Okay, that does include a tasting menu and lashings of champers, but it probably shouldn't cost as much as a last-minute package holiday to Malaga. Still, if you're a musical theatre fan on a budget, there's no need to despair.

The key to getting cheap tickets to ‘Cabaret’ is to plan ahead. Really far ahead. Saturday March 19 is the last date you can see ‘Cabaret’ with its two stars, Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, in place, which means the remaining few tickets start at £250. But if you're above the lure of star power, don't despair. From Monday March 21, there will be new leads (as yet to be announced) and the uncertainty means that you can score tickets for as little as £30.

A high-profile show like ‘Cabaret’ is bound to bring some pretty great new leads in, so take a gamble and you're likely to be rewarded with something special. Plus, a lot of the specialness of the production comes from Tom Scutt's semi-immersive production design, which turns every inch of Playhouse Theatre into a Berlin-esque nightclub with thrilling pre-show cabaret turns which audience members at every price point can enjoy. Money makes the world go round: but if you're smart, you can still experience this show's magic without spending top dollar.

'Cabaret' is on at Playhouse Theatre until Saturday 1st October 2022: book tickets here.

