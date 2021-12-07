London
A multi coloured art exhibtion
Photograph: Charles Emerson

In pictures: check out this free immersive exhibition at Now Gallery

‘Your Ship Has Landed’ is an Insta-worthy rainbow wonderland

Chiara Wilkinson
Chiara Wilkinson
It’s very gloomy and very doomy out there right now. Sounds like you need a huge, rainbow-alien-fantasy world to brighten things up.

Lydia Chan’s new exhibition at Now Gallery next to North Greenwich tube has arrived to give Londoners exactly that. Chan, an up-and-coming set designer and multidisciplinary artist (who’s the go-to for everyone from Jorja Smith and slowthai to Vivienne Westwood), is interested in merging the natural world with the digital. The result? ‘Your Ship Has Landed’: a vivid, cartoonish installation with special AR elements to add an extra layer of kooky.

Kids are bound to enjoy the bright colours and visitors are encouraged to snap away and make the most of their highly Instagrammable surroundings – take a look at the below pics. The best bit about the show? It’s free. 

Inside Lydia Chan's art installation
Photograph: Charles Emerson
Outside Lydia Chan's immersive exhibition
Photograph: Charles Emerson
Outside NOW Gallery
Photograph: Charles Emerson
A close up of the exhibition
Photograph: Charles Emerson

‘Your Ship Has Landed’ by Lydia Chan. Now Gallery, SE10 0SQ. Until Mar 6 2022. Free entry, tickets available here

Here are the top 10 art exhibitions in London.

The best London events in December.

