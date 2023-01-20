Here’s how to get tickets for Madonna’s London shows

Bag yourself an audience with the Queen of Pop at her four London dates in October

Huge news, Madonna fans: Her Madge is paying a royal visit to London's O2 as part of her fortieth anniversary 2023 Celebration tour. It’s a rare chance to see one of pop’s biggest names doing her first London gigs in three years, and tickets are bound to sell fast, especially after the tour’s official trailer whipped up excitement by showing big-name celebs singing snippets of her back catalogue. So here’s our handy guide to making sure you don't miss out.

When is Madonna’s 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour taking place?

Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ world tour is a 35-date run beginning in Vancouver on July 15, and ending in Amsterdam on December 1. There are now for London dates: after overwhelming interest in her October 14 show, Her Madge added extra performances on October 15, 17 and 18. She’ll perform them all at the O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000.

When do tickets for Madonna’s tour go on sale?

Tickets for the ‘Celebration’ tour went on general sale on Friday January 20 at 10am.

How can I get Madonna tickets?

Tickets for the ‘Celebration’ tour are available via Madonna’s website. If you were hoping to sneak in via the presales, unfortunately they have already ended.

Why did she add three more shows?

Perhaps Madonna underestimated how much we love her here in the UK, as until yesterday morning she was only due to perform once at the mammoth 20,000 capacity O2. Thank God she added three more dates.

How much do Madonna tour tickets cost?

The official prices for the ‘Celebration’ tour were never officially released. But fans who accessed her official Fan Club presale reported they started at a relatively affordable £47, but rose to £1,307 for the VIP package. However, most tickets are likely to be touted for at least three times the price. Viagogo is reportedly selling tickets with a face value of £400 for £2,950 – more than seven times the price. Ouch!

Who is opening for Madonna on tour?

Special guest Bob The Drag Queen aka Caldwell Tidicue aka Christopher Caldwell will warm up the crowds. This non-binary American performer, author and activist shot to fame after winning the eighth season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’. They’re likely to perform their 2022 single ‘Bitch Like Me’, as well as serving some fierce lewks (in the far distance).

