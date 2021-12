A hip nightspot in Hackney from the team who run the Shacklewell Arms and Lock Tavern, Moth Club is a former trade hall that houses a military veterans’ club alongside its hipper clientele. It borrows its name from the Memorable Order of Tin Hats, an order of ex-military servicemen and women who still regularly meet and drink at the venue. Regardless of the recent refurbishment, these words continue to ring true, right down to the last commemorative plaque, preserving the original feel of the club. Well, almost. The venue's backroom has been entirely covered in gold glitter, a look which somehow works remarkably well with the retro, dated interior.