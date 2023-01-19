Here’s how to get tickets for Madonna’s only London show

Bag yourself an audience with the Queen of Pop in October

Huge news, Madonna fans: Her Madge is paying a royal visit to London's O2 as part of her fortieth anniversary 2023 Celebration tour. It’s a rare chance to see one of pop’s biggest names doing her first London gig in three years, and tickets are bound to sell fast, especially after the tour’s official trailer whipped up excitement by showing big-name celebs singing snippets of her back catalogue. So here’s our handy guide to making sure you don't miss out.

When is Madonna’s 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour taking place?

Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ world tour is a 35-date run beginning in Vancouver on July 15, and ending in Amsterdam on December 1. There's just one London date: she'll be here on October 14, for a gig at the O2 Arena, which has a capacity of 20,000.

When do tickets for Madonna’s tour go on sale?

Tickets for the ‘Celebration’ tour go on general sale on Friday January 20 at 10am.

How can I get Madonna tickets?

Tickets for the ‘Celebration’ tour are available via Madonna’s website. But if you want to maximise your chances of getting good (and affordable) seats, check out one of the official presales. O2 or Virgin Media customers can access tickets now, via the O2 priority app. Alternatively, sign up for LiveNation’s presale, which is also now live. You’ll have to set up a LiveNation account and register for the presale here to be in with a chance.

How much do Madonna tour tickets cost?

The prices for the ‘Celebration’ tour haven't been officially released. But fans who’ve had access to her official Fan Club presale are reporting that they start at a relatively affordable £47, but rise to £1,307 for the VIP package. Unfortunately, most tickets are likely to be sold at triple, not double figures, especially if you want a decent view.

Why is there only one UK show?

It’s anyone’s guess: perhaps the mammoth 20,000 capacity of the O2 has persuaded Madonna that she only needs one London date, instead of the ten nights at the Palladium she treated us to on her last UK visit.

Who is opening for Madonna on tour?

Special guest Bob The Drag Queen aka Caldwell Tidicue will warm up the crowds. This non-binary American performer, author and activist shot to fame after winning the eighth season of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’. They’re likely to perform songs like their 2022 single ‘Bitch Like Me’, as well as serving some fierce lewks.

